TV industry vet Brian Lovett has been named EVP Production & Development at Original Productions, the prolific unscripted TV production company owned by FremantleMedia. Lovett is one of the first key hires by Jeff Hasler, who took over the reins of OP as President in May. It’s both a reunion for Lovett with Hasler, with whom he worked at National Geographic Studios, and a return to OP where Lovett previously worked on several of the company’s notable series. Lovett will report to Hasler.

Lovett most recently he served as VP of Production & Development for National Geographic Studios where he oversaw all facets of production surrounding the studios’ slate of series and specials. His portfolio includes executive producing Chain of Command, which follows the U.S. military’s fight against global extremism. He also served as an executive producer on Explorer, Nat Geo’s longest-running documentary series, as well as the four-time Emmy nominated StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson, and the Gold Cannes Lion-winning long-form documentary film, Breaking 2.

At OP, Lovett was part of the original team that created Deadliest Catch, working on the show from its inception as a three-part special originally known as America’s Deadliest Season: Alaskan Crab Fishing. Lovett held multiple positions on the series including field producer, writer, camera and producer. He also held a senior role as a series producer for Monster Garage, overseeing both on-set and post-production. In addition, Lovett was the showrunner on Lobster Wars.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Brian back as we embark on a new chapter of OP,” said Hasler, president of Original Productions. “His breadth of experience in creating cutting edge, compelling documentary series, combined with his distinctive creative and visual storytelling skills, make him the perfect addition to help build a vibrant pipeline that consistently delivers the highest level of quality for our partners.”

“I’m ecstatic to be back at Original Productions. There’s no better home for me than at a company known for making the boldest of choices and a relentless desire to push all storytelling genres forward,” said Lovett. “I couldn’t agree more with that passionate vision, and re-joining forces with Jeff to continue making the most authentic and striking documentary content makes this an opportunity that I can’t wait to begin.”