Six seasons in, and Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black continues to be a steady performer for the streaming service, according to new data from Nielsen’s SVOD Content Ratings report. (See the full report below.)

The first episode of the latest season, which premiered July 27, drew more than 5.3 million U.S. viewers within three days, on an average minute basis. About 71% of viewers were in the 18-49 demo.

In its first three days of availability, the full sixth season received an average minute audience of nearly 2.6 million U.S. viewers, with 73% of them 18 to 49 and 66% female.

On an average minute basis, at least 70% of the audience of each episode within the first three days came from the 18-49 demo.

Season 6 of the show picked up in the aftermath of the previous season’s riot that rocked Litchfield Penitentiary. (Season 5 took place over three riot-filled days at Litchfield.) The core group of characters in the new season found itself in a maximum-security facility.

Nielsen measures only U.S. viewing on streaming platforms. OITNB has been singled out by Netflix execs for having an unusually large global following.

The numbers for the series, a pioneer in the streaming revolution of this decade, follow the release of Nielsen’s Total Audience Report, which quantifies the rise of subscription video on demand.

About 64% of U.S. TV homes have access to at least one SVOD service, the report said, with 11% having access to three.

Nielsen’s MediaTech Trender survey found that 45% of adults said they subscribe to SVODs to gain access to video content they liked and 42% were looking to watch a particular program that they heard about.

Here is the detailed Nielsen ratings chart: