CBS All Access has dropped the first official trailer for their upcoming drama One Dollar. The series from Craig Zobel (The Leftovers, Compliance) is set to premiere on Aug. 30 with new episodes released weekly on Thursdays.

Set in a small rust belt tow in post-recession America, One Dollar is a grimy mystery where one single dollar bill (hence the title) changing hands connects a group of characters involved in a shocking multiple murder. Giving some serious Ozark-meets-Sense8 ensemble, interconnected realness, the titular currency brings us on a different path and point of view in each episode to paint a picture of a modern American town with deep class and cultural divides that spill out into the open as the town’s secrets get revealed.

The cast of One Dollar includes John Carroll Lynch, Nathaniel Martello-White, Chris Denham, Philip Ettinger, Kirrilee Berger, Gracie Lawrence, Joshua Bitton, Nikẹ Uche Kadri and Hamilton Clancy. The mystery also features Greg Germann, Sturgill Simpson, Aleksa Palladino, Jeff Perry and Leslie Odom, Jr. in recurring roles.

One Dollar is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Anonymous Content. Zobel directs all 10 episodes and serves as executive producer alongside Matt DeRoss, Alexandre Dauman, Graham Gordy and Jason Mosberg.