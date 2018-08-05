The mystery series One Dollar showcased a teaser trailer and first-look images from the show today at the Television Critics Assn. summer presentations. The show bows on Thursday, Aug. 30 on CBS All Access.

The trailer was revealed by Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Original Content, CBS All Access.

One Dollar is a mystery set in a small rust belt town in post-recession America, where a one-dollar bill changing hands connects a group of characters involved in a shocking multiple murder. The path of the one-dollar bill and point of view in each episode paints a picture of a modern American town with deep class and cultural divides that spill into the open as the town’s secrets get revealed.

The cast of One Dollar includes John Carroll Lynch, Nathaniel Martello-White, Chris Denham, Philip Ettinger, Kirrilee Berger, Gracie Lawrence, Joshua Bitton, Nikẹ Uche Kadri and Hamilton Clancy.

Greg Germann, Sturgill Simpson, Aleksa Palladino, Jeff Perry and Leslie Odom Jr. round out the cast with recurring roles.

One Dollar is produced by BS Television Studios in association with Anonymous Content. Craig Zobel (“Compliance,” “The Leftovers”), Matt DeRoss, Alexandre Dauman, Graham Gordy and Jason Mosberg serve as executive producers, with Zobel directing all ten episodes.