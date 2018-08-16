Veep alum India de Beaufort and Fresh Off The Boat’s Alex Quijano have joined the recurring cast for the upcoming third season of Netflix’s One Day At A Time.

de Beaufort will play Avery, the new love interest of her real-life husband Todd Grinnell’s character Schneider in their first on-screen romance. Quijano takes over the role of Mateo, in a recasting. Mateo is a dad friend of Penelope’s (Justina Machado) from school, who turns into something more.

A reimagining of Norman Lear’s classic sitcom, One Day at a Time follows three generations of a Cuban-American family navigating the ups and downs of life. A newly-single mom and military veteran journeys through the triumphs and tribulations that come with raising two strong-willed, mega-millennial children, all the while enlisting the “help” of her old-school mother and her building manager-turned-invaluable confidant.

de Beaufort was a series regular on Kevin (Probably) Saves The World, previously recurred as Brie on Veep and continues to recur on NCIS: LA. She’s repped by Gersh and Think Tank Management.

Quijano plays Officer Bryson on Fresh Off The Boat and recently recurred on 13 Reasons Why. He’s repped by Pakula/King & Associates and Haven Entertainment.

Grinnell, who has played Schneider for the past three seasons on One Day At A Time, is repped by Gersh and Gartner Green.