Omarosa Manigault Newman’s Unhinged book is rapidly dropping on the sales lists. The tell-all memoir, released Aug. 14, has dropped 40 percent in its second week, per the Washington Post, and faces a steep challenge after the US Labor Day holiday weekend.

The memoir got off to a great start, thanks to a massive round of publicity by the author and the book’s subject, President Donald Trump, who tweeted his contempt for Omarosa, calling her a “loser” and worse.

The Gallery Press/Simon & Schuster book reportedly sold 34,000 copies in its first week, a very respectable number.

But after the first wave of publicity, driven in part by revelations of Omarosa tape recordings and the promise of more to come, the sales momentum has stalled. While second week book sales – like film box office returns – often drop, the momentum of Omarosa’s book will only wane after the Labor Day weekend, when the fall publishing season begins and new titles will push Unhinged down the lists.

Then, retailers will face a new challenge on Unhinged – returning the “unsold” copies.