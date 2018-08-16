Omarosa Manigault Newman, trying to get her story back in the headlines on a very busy news day, has released another secret recording.

In this one, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law/campaign adviser Lara Trump appears to offer Omarosa, who had been fired from her White House job, a position on Trump’s re-election campaign.

As usual with Omarosa’s tapes, it jumps into the middle of a conversation, without context of what was said immediately before or after.

“Listen, obviously, with the New York Times article and stuff, you know it’s – ” Lara Trump begins the tape.

“What’s the New York Times article?” Omarosa asks.

“The one that, um, it was in the New York Times today…with Maggie Haberman, or they wrote about you,” Lara Trump said. “It sounds a little…that there are some things you’ve got in the back pocket to pull out. Clearly, if you come on board the campaign, like we can’t have, we’ve got to –”

“Oh, god no,” Omarosa jumps in.

“Everything, everybody positive, right?” Lara Trump says.

In the recording, Lara Trump says Omarosa was making $179K at the White House, adding, “I think we can work something out where we keep you right along those lines…We’re talking about, like $15K a month. Let me see what that adds up to.. Times 12. Yeah, so that’s $180K. Does that sound like a fair deal for you?”

Lara Trump also is heard describing the job: “In terms of your position, specifically, I really feel like your position would require you to be able to be flexible in terms of where you are. Sometimes, you know, come to New York for occasional meetings.

“I would love if you could, you know, occasionally go do speaking engagements and that sort of thing for us. I think you’d be awesome doing that. So it doesn’t really matter where you are. If your’e comfortable staying in D.C., we’re more than happy to have you…”

The audio cuts off.

While marching across the TV news landscape to promote her book, Omarosa has said the Trump team tried to secure her silence with an offer to pay her $15K a month for a non-job.

But this recording also could be interpreted as a simple job offer for a no-heavy-lifting job, at top dollar. She would not be the first person fired at the White House to then go to work on Trump’s re-election campaign.

So, while highly unusual in the real world, this isn’t necessarily unusual in Trump World – though it’s a steep salary. And, of course, she would likely have had to sign another NDA.

Since then, President Trump has called Omarosa “lowlife,” “wacky” and a “dog.”

At this morning’s cabinet meeting, Trump was not taking any questions about Omarosa.