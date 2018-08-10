Omarosa Manigault Newman claims in her new book Unhinged that her old boss Donald Trump repeatedly used the N-word during their The Apprentice days, and that a tape exists to prove it.

According to the Guardian website, which says it obtained a copy of Manigault Newman’s memoir prior to its Aug. 14 publication date, the former Apprentice contestant and later White House communications staffer writes in Unhinged that while she did not personally hear Trump use the N-word she cites three sources who described the contents of the tape.

Manigault Newman writes in the book, according to the Guardian, that in late 2016 Trump’s team held a conference call to discuss possible responses should the tape be made public. Later, a source from The Apprentice contacted her, claiming to be in possession of the tape.

“By that point,” Manigault Newman writes, “three sources in three separate conversations had described the contents of this tape. They all told me that President Trump hadn’t just dropped a single N-word bomb. He’d said it multiple times throughout the show’s taping during off-camera outtakes, particularly during the first season of The Apprentice.”

Manigault Newman writes that she personally witnessed Trump using racial epithets about White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband George Conway, who is half Filipino – a claim Conway is now disputing (see below). “Would you look at this George Conway article?” the president is quoted in Unhinged. “F**ing FLIP! Disloyal! Fucking Goo-goo.”

Flip and goo-goo are epithets for Filipinos.

Conway tweeted this morning that he’s not buying Manigault Newman’s claim. “The allegation is not credible, and indeed is ridiculous,” wrote Conway, a frequent Trump critic despite his marriage to one of Trump’s most consistent supporters, “particularly in light of the timing of her departure from the White House – December 12, 2017. It’s absurd all around.”

In Unhinged, Manigault Newman also writes that by the time she left the White House, she felt a “growing realization that Donald Trump was indeed a racist, a bigot and a misogynist. My certainty about the N-word tape and his frequent uses of that word were the top of a high mountain of truly appalling things I’d experienced with him, during the last two years in particular.”

“It had finally sunk in that the person I’d thought I’d known so well for so long was actually a racist,” she writes. “Using the N-word was not just the way he talks but, more disturbing, it was how he thought of me and African Americans as a whole.”

Other Unhinged passages described by the Guardian: