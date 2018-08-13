UPDATED with video: Omarosa continued her march through NBC News programs this morning in support of her new book about her time in the White House, unveiling on Today show her December recording of President Donald Trump saying he did not know White House Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly had fired her previous day.

“Omarosa, Omarosa what’s going on? I just saw in the news that you were thinking about leaving leaving. What happened?” someone sounding like Trump says in the recording Omarosa says she made the day after Kelly fired her from her position as White House director of communications in the office of public liaison, and had just heard about it in the news.

“General Kelly came to me and said that you guys wanted me to leave,” O is heard responding.

“No. I had… nobody even told me about it. Nobody,” Trump responds. “You know, they run a big operation but I didn’t know that. Dammit. I don’t love you leaving at all.”

NBC News does not know what was said before or after those comments in the recording, Savannah Guthrie made sure to tell viewers.

“Is he lying?” Guthrie asked of Trump’s claim of ignorance.

Omarosa wanted instead to talk about why she was stuck in the Situation Room for almost two hours and not allowed to leave, as Kelly was firing her and then turning her over to a team to walk through terms of her exit.

She told Guthrie, as she had told Chuck Todd on Sunday’ Meet the Press that she had asked to leave and also asked to speak to her lawyer, and to her husband who she said was outside the room.

On air, at least, no one from NBC News has asked Omarosa what her husband was doing outside the Situation Room.

Omarosa also insisted Americans should be alarmed that the President of the United States is not aware of the employment status of a director of communications in the office of public liaison who first served him on The Apprentice 15 years ago.

But Omarosa also told Guthrie she thinks Trump knew about her firing, saying “he probably instructed Kelly” to sack her “so he could keep his hands clean when he spoke to me.”

So her comment “is Gen. Kelly running this country or is the president running the country” sounded more like bad script writing than ominous warning to the country.

Omarosa also wanted America to know the White House still has “personal stuff” she had in her office and she wants it back. She also claimed White House had destroyed some of that “stuff.” She did not say what the “stuff” was, and Guthrie, who came prepared with a long list of questions, did not ask.

Guthrie repeatedly tried to get Omarosa to stick the questions that were put to her, but O was having none of it, responding dismissively when Guthrie interrupted one of her meanderings, “You can’t ask a question and then ask another question without my answer.”

Omarosa wondered “who is running the country when Donald Trump says ‘they’ run a big operation. Is Kelly…running the country instead of the president?”

Omarosa also mentioned it has been reported Trump lied about 4K times in the last year, and admitted she knew he was lying.

“Then why did you work for him?” Guthrie shot back.

“Savannah, slow down!” Omarosa responded condescendingly. “I’m going to answer your questions….So you don’t have to ask 10 questions in one second. It’s okay.”

That’s known as running out the clock — she had granted Today a 7 minute interview.

Trump, she said, is known to be entertainer, to exaggerate. “But I never expected him to lie to the country,” Omarosa finally answered. “I thought he would take his oath of office seriously, that he would be committed to advancing this country.

“He has an issue with the truth and sometimes he battles with reality,” she asserted.

Guthrie wondered how Omarosa allegedly taped Kelly in the Situation Room, firing her, given that it’s “one of the most secure places in the House House” and “you’re supposed to leave your phone” outside. “It’s the honor system” Guthrie added, answering her own question.

Omarosa, meanwhile, only said she would “leave that to your imagination.”

“Why be coy?” Guthrie asked.

“I’m not being coy,” Omarosa insisted stoutly in the face of fact.

What does it say about Omarosa’s integrity if she’s taping Kelly in the Situation room and taping Trump etc., Guthrie wondered out loud.

Omarosa turned viewers attention to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who has called Unhinged, a pack of lies. “She lies all the time,” Omarosa scoffed.

Clock ticking, Guthrie moved on to Omarosa’s revelation to Todd on Sunday that she had actually heard the long-rumored tape of Trump allegedly using the N-word during production of the Apprentice franchise.

O said what she heard was about three-minutes long, and is an audio tape.

Guthrie asked another question about the content of the tape. “I answered that question – so what’s the next question?” Omarosa sneered.

The people who have this tape intend to release it, Omarosa promised us, suggesting a journalist ask Trump if he ever uttered that word.

Book title refers to Trump, the author said when asked to clarify, explaining “I don’t think he’s fit and as you heard, he doesn’t even know what’s happening in the White House.

“Kelly is running this White House and Trump does not know what is going on,” Omarosa said, clearing up any uncertainty who she is really trying to take down.