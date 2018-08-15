Omarosa Manigault-Newman continued to drag Donald Trump and the White House on The Daily Show with a very measured interview with Trevor Noah.

During her appearance on The Daily Show she, of course, continued her promotional blitz her book, Unhinged but Noah was fascinated with how she has managed to “out-Trump Trump” since she has left the White House.

She talked about how she regrets being “totally complicit” while working at the White House and how they “lie to the American people every single day.”

“Every day he dismantles the dignity of that office,” she said of Trump.

But the real meat of the interview was why she released those secret tapes of her getting fired by John Kelly and the discussion of the use of the N-word.

Omarosa, at the request of a team of lawyers, was being very careful about what she told Noah because Trump has threatened her with court action. When it boiled down to it, she made the recordings because no one would have believed what was going on in the White House if she hadn’t. She said what many have suspected already: “This White House has a credibility issue.”

“I knew that I had to cover my back and document what I saw as an opportunity to blow the whistle on a lot of the corruption going on in the White House,” she said about the tapes. “I knew I needed to document that corruption otherwise people would not take it seriously.”

Noah asked if there was a strategy to her releasing the tapes saying that it’s like she is “releasing singles and we are waiting for the album.”

She said there was no strategy to releasing the tapes, but when Katrina Pierson said the N-word conversation never happened, she decided to share it to prove her wrong. Even so, Omarosa said that she was not “trolling” the White House.

Omarosa added, “Everything that you see in Unhinged that’s quoted can be verified as documented and corroborated.”

When asked if she is worried about her safety because of the tapes and her tell-all book, she said: “If you see me in a fight with a bear…pray for the bear.”