Netflix has set Friday, September 14 for the premiere of Norm Macdonald Has A Show, a new talk show fronted by comedian and ex-SNLer Macdonald along with his sidekick Adam Eget.

Celebrity guests for the 10-episode first season also were announced. They include Drew Barrymore, David Spade, Judge Judy, David Letterman, Jane Fonda, Chevy Chase, M. Night Shyamalan, Michael Keaton, Billy Joe Shaver and Lorne Michaels.

Lori Jo Hoekstra is executive producer and co-showrunner of Norm Macdonald Has a Show, which is being produced by Macdonald’s Anchor Spud Productions along with Pygmy Wolf Productions in association with Lionsgate Television, which also is behind McHale’s Netflix show. K.P. Anderson and Daniel Kellison are also executive producers.