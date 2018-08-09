Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Younger’s Nico Tortorella have been tapped to host the U.S. version of Just Tattoo of Us, based on the hit MTV international format.

Produced by Big Fish Entertainment, Just Tattoo of Us puts relationships through the ultimate experiment of trust by asking pairs of friends, family members and couples to design tattoos for each other that won’t be revealed until after they’ve been permanently inked. Led by Polizzi and Tortorella, and with the help of some of the most creative and talented tattoo artists in the industry, the series will follow the blindfolded duos as they learn the stories behind the tattoo designs that are now on their bodies. MTV announced the greenlight for the U.S. version in April.

Just Tattoo of Us is the second MTV International-originated format to be localized by MTV in the U.S., following Ex on the Beach.

Now in its third season and hosted by Charlotte Crosby and Scotty T, the original UK-produced series first aired on MTV International channels in April 2017 and is among the top-rated series on MTV internationally.

Polizzi has been a staple on MTV since its hit Jersey Shore premiered in 2009 and currently stars on revival series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The revival’s April 5 premiere was the highest rated series premiere in MTV history, reaching nearly 10 million total unique viewers. Its second season premieres August 23. Polizzi is also is a bestselling author, fashion designer, and recently launched her podcast It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey. Polizzi is represented by WME and Mortar Media.

Tortorella stars as Josh on TV Land’s Younger. His other notable credits include the starring role of Lyle Menendez in Lifetime’s movie Menendez: Blood Brothers and Fox’s The Following, and feature Scream 4. He’s repped by Gersh.