UPDATE: Deadline has confirmed that Margot Robbie is in talks to join Annapurna’s Fair and Balanced as a fictional Fox News associate producer named Kayla Pospisil. Robbie was nominated for a best actress Oscar last year for I, Tonya and will be next seen in Focus Features’ Dec. 7 release Mary Queen of Scots. Fair and Balanced is the working title, and it’s being billed as a feature that’s about the women of Fox News, not a Roger Ailes biopic per se. Logline: “The film will tell the story of the ensemble of women who took on the toxic male culture of Fox News and helped depose its chief architect.”

PREVIOUS: Annapurna’s movie about disgraced Fox News mogul Roger Ailes, Fair and Balanced, is adding Nicole Kidman to play former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson opposite Charlize Theron’s Fox News host Megyn Kelly.

Ailes launched Carlson and Kelly’s careers as anchors on the must-see conservative leaning network. Before his death two years ago, Ailes, who earlier in his career was a former media consultant for Presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, resigned amid a sexual harassment allegations with Carlson and Kelly being the most prolific.

Jay Roach is directing the project from a script by The Big Short screenwriter Charles Randolph.

Variety had the news.