Nickelodeon has partnered with the VRV streaming platform to launch NickSplat , an OTT channel featuring animated series and live-action shows from the 1990s.

NickSplat will feature a rotating selection of nearly 30 series of Nick’s most popular shows, including All That, CatDog, Clarissa Explains It All, Doug, Kenan & Kel and The Wild Thornberrys, with more coming later. NickSplat will be available to purchase a la carte for $5.99 per month, and will be included in the VRV premium bundle for $9.99 per month.

“Our focus is on adding more channels to the platform,” VRV’s Head of Content Partnerships Eric Berman told Deadline, even as the company pitches its platform to traditional media players looking to expand their digital reach. “It’s really freaking hard. We’ve seen a lot of people fail at it.”

Sam Cooper, Viacom’s executive vice president of distribution and business development partnerships, said VRV’s subscriber base is passionate about animation, making it the ideal launch platform for NickSplat.

“Our deep library of genre-defining television is highly in demand, and our audiences are always looking for new and innovative ways to enjoy our programming,” Cooper said in a statement.

The OTT launch is consistent with Viacom CEO Bob Bakish’s strategy of rolling out new, direct-to-consumer products that leverage the company’s vast repositories of content.

In celebration of the NickSplat channel launch, VRV is taking “childhooding” on tour with a series of experiential events across the nation. Kicking off in Santa Monica the weekend of Sept. 7, attendees can enjoy nostalgic cartoons, a cereal bar, a 90’s-themed photo activation and more.