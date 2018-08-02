Nickelodeon is upping their game when it comes to original programming. The kid-centric cable channel is developing Meet the Voxels (wt), an original virtual and augmented reality series from the mind of Chris Young, Senior Vice President of Nickelodeon’s Entertainment Lab.

This marks Nickelodeon’s first project that will use its use of cutting-edge virtual cinema technology, including real-time full body and facial performance capture, which takes innovative and immersive storytelling to another level.

Meet the Voxels takes kids behind the scenes of a video game world and follows a family of video-game characters, the Voxels, on their adventures on-and-off-duty. The family members are: Hunter, the 13-year-old star of a laser-tag video game; Maude, a 16-year-old girl fighting to pop as many bubbles as she can;their younger brother Cody who has not found his video game calling yet; Mom, a popular street fighter in her game; and Dad, a ’90s-era classic console game character who quit the business years ago. All the characters currently have working names. Nothing is set in stone yet as the series is still in development.

“Our vision is to take the real-time technology we’ve been exploring in the Lab and marry it with a creative concept that connects with kids and their passion for video games,” said Young. “We designed this next-gen animation workflow and filled it with characters who can exist naturally across multiple platforms from day one.”

The pilot will be written by Jana Petrosini (Henry Danger, Kid Danger, Game Shakers) and Sean Gill (Henry Danger, Kid Danger, Game Shakers). Meet the Voxels is an animated TV sitcom created in a game engine, that will also be available as companion Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality episodes. Meet the Voxels continues the expansion of the Entertainment Lab and Young. The Lab created SlimeZone, the network’s first social virtual reality experience and The Loud House 360, an immersive 360-degree cartoon.