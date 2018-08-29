Grammy- and Golden Globe-nominated singer and actor Nick Jonas has boarded STX’s animated feature UglyDolls, in which he’ll headline as a voice-over and perform an original song. He joins previously announced co-stars Kelly Clarkson and Pitbull.

“Nick Jonas is not only a talented musician, he’s also an accomplished actor beloved by millions of passionate fans around the world,” STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson said in a statement. “Over the last several years, Nick has proven there’s not much he can’t do, and we’re ecstatic to have him join Kelly and Pitbull in this charming and funny film.”

Jonas’ recent big-screen credits include Sony’s near-$1 billion hit Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and the 2016 Sundance title Goat.

Based on the toy line created by David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim, UglyDolls tells the story of free-spirited Moxy and her UglyDolls friends in Uglyville as they confront what it means to be different, struggle with their desire to be loved and ultimately discover that you don’t have to be perfect to be amazing because who you truly are is what matters most.

“The UglyDolls remind audiences the importance of acceptance and loving yourself,” said Jonas. “and as someone who started in this business very young, I understand the significance of using my platform to tell stories that lift others up. I love that I get to work with Kelly Clarkson and Pitbull, and I can’t wait to get started.”

UglyDolls will hit theaters next year and be a tee-off for the franchise. An animated kids series also is underway with a series order from premium streaming service Hulu, and Hasbro joined early on as global master toy licensee. Atlantic Records will release the original motion picture soundtrack.

Jonas is represented by WME and Phil McIntyre.