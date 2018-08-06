Driven, the John DeLorean biopic directed by Killing Bono’s Nick Hamm, is set to close the 75th Venice International Film Festival.

The film, which stars Jason Sudeikis, House of Cards’ Corey Stoll, Guardians of the Galaxy’s Lee Pace and Ant-Man’s Judy Greer, will close the festival on Saturday, September 8 in the Sala Grande of the Palazzo del Cinema at the Lido di Venezia following the awards ceremony.

Hamm’s film, inspired by true events is a “wickedly comedic look at a bromance gone bad”. Set in the early 1980s California, the story follows the rise of John DeLorean, and his iconic DeLorean Motor Company, through his friendship with charming ex-con turned FBI informant, Jim Hoffman. Pace plays DeLorean, Sudeikis plays Hoffman, while Greer stars as Hoffman’s wife and Stoll plays ambitious FBI agent Benedict Tissa.

The film was written by Colin Bateman (The Journey) and financed by Romulus Entertainment. It is produced by Piers Tempest of Tempo Productions, Luillo Ruiz of The Pimienta Film Company and Brad Feinstein of Romulus Entertainment. Embankment Films handles International Sales and WME represents North America.

The news comes as the full line-up of the festival, which runs August 29 to September 8 and is directed by Alberto Barbera, was released last week. Headline films include the Coen Brothers’ The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs landing in competition, alongside Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma and Paul Greengrass’ 22 July about the 2011 terrorist attack in Norway. Orson Welles’ previously unfinished film, The Other Side Of The Wind will run as a Special Event.

Hamm said, “Venice is an inspiring festival with an incredible audience. I am both honoured and delighted to be invited back to share this crazy, untold story.”