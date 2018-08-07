Hirokazu Kore-eda, Jean-Luc Godard, Barry Jenkins, Joel & Ethan Coen and Claire Denis are just a few of the directors who’ll be presenting work at the 56th New York Film Festival, beginning next month. They are among the filmmakers on the festival’s Main Slate, announced today by The Film Society of Lincoln Center.
The New York Film Festival, which runs Sept. 28 – Oct. 14, had previously announced its Opening Night film (Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Favourite), the Centerpiece (Alfonso Cuarón’s ROMA) and Closing Night film (Julian Schnabel’s At Eternity’s Gate). (The main slate line-up includes The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen, pictured above).
Other filmmakers new to the festival include Dominga Sotomayor, Christophe Honoré, Tamara Jenkins, Mariano Llinás, Ying Liang, Bi Gan and Ryûsuke Hamaguchi.
NYFF Director and Selection Committee Chair Kent Jones said about the line-up that “if I were pressed to choose one word to describe the films in this year’s Main Slate, it would be: bravery.
“These films were made all over the globe, by young filmmakers like Dominga Sotomayor and masters like Fred Wiseman, by artists of vastly different sensibilities from Claire Denis to the Coen Brothers, Jafar Panahi to Jean-Luc Godard. And the unifying thread is their bravery, the bravery needed to fight past the urge to commercialized smoothness and mediocrity that is always
assuming new forms. That’s what makes every single title in this year’s Main Slate so precious, and so vital.”
The Main Slate includes films from 22 countries; Five films took prizes at Cannes, including Palme d’Or–winner Shoplifters.
NYFF Special Events, Spotlight on Documentary, Retrospective, Revivals, Convergence, Shorts, and Projections sections, as well as filmmaker conversations and panels, will be announced in the coming weeks.
The 56th New York Film Festival Main Slate
Opening Night
The Favourite
Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos
Centerpiece
ROMA
Dir. Alfonso Cuarón
Closing Night
At Eternity’s Gate
Dir. Julian Schnabel
Main Slate
3 Faces
Dir. Jafar Panahi
Asako I & II
Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Ash Is Purest White
Dir. Jia Zhangke
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Dir. Joel Coen & Ethan Coen
Burning
Dir. Lee Chang-dong
Cold War
Dir. Paweł Pawlikowski
A Faithful Man/L’Homme fidèle
Dir. Louis Garrel
A Family Tour
Dir. Ying Liang
La Flor
Dir. Mariano Llinás
Grass
Dir. Hong Sangsoo
Happy as Lazzaro/Lazzaro felice
Dir. Alice Rohrwacher
Her Smell
Dir. Alex Ross Perry
High Life
Dir. Claire Denis
Hotel by the River
Dir. Hong Sangsoo
If Beale Street Could Talk
Dir. Barry Jenkins
The Image Book/Le Livre d’image
Dir. Jean-Luc Godard
In My Room
Dir. Ulrich Köhler
Long Day’s Journey Into Night
Dir. Bi Gan
Monrovia, Indiana
Dir. Frederick Wiseman
Non-Fiction
Dir. Olivier Assayas
Private Life
Dir. Tamara Jenkins
RAY & LIZ
Dir. Richard Billingham
Shoplifters
Dir. Hirokazu Kore-eda
Sorry Angel
Dir. Christophe Honoré
Too Late to Die Young
Dir. Dominga Sotomayor
Transit
Dir. Christian Petzold
Wildlife
Dir. Paul Dano