Hirokazu Kore-eda, Jean-Luc Godard, Barry Jenkins, Joel & Ethan Coen and Claire Denis are just a few of the directors who’ll be presenting work at the 56th New York Film Festival, beginning next month. They are among the filmmakers on the festival’s Main Slate, announced today by The Film Society of Lincoln Center.

The New York Film Festival, which runs Sept. 28 – Oct. 14, had previously announced its Opening Night film (Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Favourite), the Centerpiece (Alfonso Cuarón’s ROMA) and Closing Night film (Julian Schnabel’s At Eternity’s Gate). (The main slate line-up includes The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen, pictured above).

Other filmmakers new to the festival include Dominga Sotomayor, Christophe Honoré, Tamara Jenkins, Mariano Llinás, Ying Liang, Bi Gan and Ryûsuke Hamaguchi.

NYFF Director and Selection Committee Chair Kent Jones said about the line-up that “if I were pressed to choose one word to describe the films in this year’s Main Slate, it would be: bravery.

“These films were made all over the globe, by young filmmakers like Dominga Sotomayor and masters like Fred Wiseman, by artists of vastly different sensibilities from Claire Denis to the Coen Brothers, Jafar Panahi to Jean-Luc Godard. And the unifying thread is their bravery, the bravery needed to fight past the urge to commercialized smoothness and mediocrity that is always

assuming new forms. That’s what makes every single title in this year’s Main Slate so precious, and so vital.”

The Main Slate includes films from 22 countries; Five films took prizes at Cannes, including Palme d’Or–winner Shoplifters.

NYFF Special Events, Spotlight on Documentary, Retrospective, Revivals, Convergence, Shorts, and Projections sections, as well as filmmaker conversations and panels, will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 56th New York Film Festival Main Slate

Opening Night

The Favourite

Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

Centerpiece

ROMA

Dir. Alfonso Cuarón

Closing Night

At Eternity’s Gate

Dir. Julian Schnabel

Main Slate

3 Faces

Dir. Jafar Panahi

Asako I & II

Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Ash Is Purest White

Dir. Jia Zhangke

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Dir. Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

Burning

Dir. Lee Chang-dong

Cold War

Dir. Paweł Pawlikowski

A Faithful Man/L’Homme fidèle

Dir. Louis Garrel

A Family Tour

Dir. Ying Liang

La Flor

Dir. Mariano Llinás

Grass

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

Happy as Lazzaro/Lazzaro felice

Dir. Alice Rohrwacher

Her Smell

Dir. Alex Ross Perry

High Life

Dir. Claire Denis

Hotel by the River

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

If Beale Street Could Talk

Dir. Barry Jenkins

The Image Book/Le Livre d’image

Dir. Jean-Luc Godard

In My Room

Dir. Ulrich Köhler

Long Day’s Journey Into Night

Dir. Bi Gan

Monrovia, Indiana

Dir. Frederick Wiseman

Non-Fiction

Dir. Olivier Assayas

Private Life

Dir. Tamara Jenkins

RAY & LIZ

Dir. Richard Billingham

Shoplifters

Dir. Hirokazu Kore-eda

Sorry Angel

Dir. Christophe Honoré

Too Late to Die Young

Dir. Dominga Sotomayor

Transit

Dir. Christian Petzold

Wildlife

Dir. Paul Dano