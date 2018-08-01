New York City, with film and TV production humming along to the point that it is outgrowing existing facilities, is going deeper into Brooklyn for its newest frontier.

The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and the New York City Economic Development Corporation are soliciting proposals to develop nearly 200,000 square feet of waterfront real estate in Sunset Park. The vision is a campus at Bush Terminal bearing the city’s distinctive “Made in New York” brand. The campus will be dedicated to film and TV production, sound recording, media production, and related services and industries.

Proposals, which are due by November 2, must meet several goals, including maximizing quality jobs with a focus on local hiring and incorporating design excellence into the campus. Preference will be given to proposals advancing gender equity, diversity, and inclusion within the film, TV, and media production fields, both above and below the line.

The 36-acre Bush Terminal Campus is currently home to 500 workers and is expected to add approximately 1,500 new workers starting in 2020. The MiNY Campus will be located next to Bush Terminal Piers Park, which opened in 2014 and now includes a new southern entrance to the park.

Sunset Park is not far from Staten Island and about seven miles south of the setting for the previous wave of expansion across Brooklyn’s northeast edge. Steiner Studios and other facilities put down roots in the 2000s as the creative industries began to flourish in Brooklyn.

Announced in 2017, the MiNY Campus is a $136 million city investment that will transform Bush Terminal into a hub for garment manufacturing, media production, and supporting industries. Film, TV, sound recording and other media production are, in addition to garment manufacturing, the core components of the MiNY Campus strategy.

This RFP for film, media, and production will complement the city’s investments, which will result in major renovations to several existing buildings to create nearly 200,000 square feet of garment manufacturing space. The project will yield additional space suitable for flexible, modern light industrial uses, as well as streetscape improvements, and significant utility upgrades.

“New York City’s film and TV sector draws talent from around the world – and creates thousands of good-paying jobs here across the boroughs,” said Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen. “The Made in New York Campus will open a new chapter in this success story, by providing a state-of-the-art home base for 1,500 professionals. And we’re making sure that this campus will provide opportunities for everyone by requiring that proposals focus on local hiring, gender equity, and promoting diversity and inclusion.”

“We’re thrilled to transform Bush Terminal into the first-ever Made in New York Campus. These state-of-the-art facilities will provide space for TV/film and media production and garment manufacturing,” said NYCEDC President and CEO James Patchett. “Through this effort, we will create quality jobs, help advance gender equity, diversity and inclusion in the media production industry, and strengthen the local Sunset Park community.”

“Film and television production in the five boroughs has been expanding rapidly over the last few years,” said Julie Menin, Commissioner of Media and Entertainment. “Not only will the Made in NY Campus ensure that TV and filmmakers have more production space and resources, and that more New Yorkers have access to the well-paying production jobs, it will increase gender equity and diversity in this growing industry.”