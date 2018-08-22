From The 100 to The Newsroom to Underground to True Blood (my personal favorite) to her roles in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story anthology, actress Adina Porter has a long list of credits to her name. But it’s her role in the most recent AHS iteration Cult, that earned Porter her first Emmy nomination. The actress visited the New Hollywood Podcast to share her journey to this significant milestone in her life.

A New York native, Porter started off on stage and made her way to television, but one thing that the AHS star prides herself on is that, as a black actress, she has never compromised her look to cater to a role she wanted. She has never changed her hair, her body and wears her dark skin as a badge of honor. It has and continues to work for the actress because she is slaying the game and inspiring others.

Porter also talked about being in this new wave of Emmy nominees that includes an array of actors of color and she gave love to the late, great stage actress Laurie Carlos and the up-and-coming Anthony Hemingway who she worked with on The Newsroom and Underground. And finally, we’d be remiss if we didn’t ask Porter to divulge some information about her role in the upcoming AHS: Apocalypse — and she threw us a bone or two.

Listen to the episode below.