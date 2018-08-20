Sarah Geismer has joined Netflix’s Original Series team where she will work on drama series, reporting to Jinny Howe.

Geismer comes to Netflix from 20th Century Fox TV where she served as VP of comedy development for the past two years and worked on such projects as the upcoming comedy series Single Parents on ABC and Cool Kids on Fox.

Geismer segued to 20th TV after a seven-year stint at Fox’s cable production divisions. She began as an assistant and was promoted to the executive ranks at Fox TV Studios. Geismer then continued at Fox 21 Television Studios following the merger of FtvS and Fox 21. She has overseen a mix of comedy and drama projects including Maron, Sirens, The Comedians, Complications, Burn Notice, Graceland, Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll, Showtime’s The Chi and Fox’s take on The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Geismer began her career as an associate producer for the MTV docuseries True Life.

Fox and Netflix are embroiled in a poaching lawsuit, which is headed to trial next year.