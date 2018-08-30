Netflix is getting further into business in the Middle Kingdom – premiering Chinese drama The Rise of the Phoenixes.

The SVOD service will premiere the series, which is loosely based on Tianxia Guiyuan’s Huang Quan novel, on September 14 around the world. The Mandarin series stars Chen Kun and Ni Ni and is directed by Shen Yan and Liu Haibo (Chinese Style Relationship) and art directed by William Chang (The Grandmaster).

The Rise of Phoenixes is a 70-episode series produced by Netflix and China’s Croton Media with K. Pictures, Hao Mai Culture, Iqiyi, COL Group and New Film Association. It launched on Hunan Television earlier this month.

It is a story of power, desire, lust and love amongst people from different kingdoms in ancient China, all with the desire of rising to become The Great Phoenix. Ning Yi, played by Kun, is the sixth prince of kingdom who hides a dark past. Feng Zhiwei, played by Ni Ni) hides her true identity and has to cross-dress to survive in the male-dominated world. However, when a secret from the past rears its head, respected warrior Feng Zhiwei is forced to choose between revenge and her loyalty to ruling prince Ning Yi.

“We’re excited to offer a top quality title like The Rise of Phoenixes to our members around the world. We look forward to growing our Mandarin title catalog with more stories that bring to life the intriguing heritage of Chinese culture,” said Rob Roy, Netflix Vice President of Content – Asia.