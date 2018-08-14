Netflix is revving up its unscripted motor programming, picking up a second season of its hit competition show Fastest Car, and ordering two new original series – Car Masters: Rust To Riches for premiere September 14 and Hyperdrive, executive produced by Charlize Theron, for premiere in 2019.

Eight-episode series Car Masters: Rust To Riches asks “What does it take to turn $1,000 into $100,000?” Mark Towle and his team at Gotham Garage have perfected the upgrade and trade model, using sweat equity and sheer car genius to turn rusty wrecks into six-figure paydays.

Car Masters is produced by Mak Pictures. Mark Kadin, Will Ehbrecht, Rob Hammersley, Michael Lutz, John Stokel, Scott Popjes executive produce.

Hyperdrive is a 10-episode high-stakes tournament series where daring drivers from across the globe compete on one of the largest automotive obstacle courses ever constructed. The series is produced by Whalerock Industries and Denver & Delilah Productions. Aaron Catling is executive producer and showrunner. Theron, Lloyd Braun, Chris Cowan, Beth Kono, AJ Dix executive produce. The series is currently filming in Rochester, New York and will launch in 2019.

Netflix has ordered a seven-episode Season 2 of sleeper-vs.-supercar competition show Fastest Car, the streaming giant’s first global original motor series. Condé Nast Entertainment produces. Al Edgington, Joe LaBracio, Scott Weintrob executive produce. The series will go into production later this year and launch in 2019

As previously announced, Netflix is teaming up with Formula 1 on a 10-episode docu-series following the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship, to be released in 2019. This series will be executive-produced by Oscar winner James Gay Rees (Senna) and Paul Martin for Box to Box Films. Sophie Todd will be the showrunner.

“Netflix drove full-speed into the genre of car culture and competition this year with the debut of Fastest Car, and audiences around the world connected with the compelling stories of these cars and the people who love them,” said Bela Bajaria, Vice President of Content for Netflix. “Fueled by that response, we’re partnering with best-in-class producers to expand our unscripted programming for motor enthusiasts and novices alike.”