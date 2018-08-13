Netflix and Millarworld have announced Prodigy, the second comic book franchise from Mark Millar since the comic book creator joined Netflix. Prodigy will be illustrated by Brazilian artist Rafael Albuquerque (Batman, American Vampire), with whom Millar previously worked on the popular comic book Huck. Prodigy will be available in comic book stores and online on December 5.

Prodigy follows Millar’s The Magic Order, which hit stands on June 13, and became the biggest selling new comic-book franchise in nearly 20 years.

In Prodigy, the world’s smartest man isn’t content with running the world’s most successful business. His brilliant mind needs constant challenge and so he’s become the go-to guy for governments around the world when a problem arises they just can’t handle. A Nobel-Prize winning scientist, a genius composer, an Olympic-level athlete and an expert in the occult, Edison Crane is as addicted to the mysteries of the world as he is to sitting at the top of the Fortune 500. These are the tales of the world’s most exceptional man and this story marks his first published adventure.

“I gave myself a challenge when I created Prodigy. I wanted to write the smartest thing I’ve ever written and at the same time top any action set-pieces I’ve ever managed in the past and I honestly couldn’t be happier with how this has turned out.” said Millar, President and Chief Creative Officer, Millarworld, a subsidiary of Netflix. “Edison Crane is by far the best character I’ve created in my career and I’m delighted that my genius friend Rafa Albuquerque is drawing the comic-book side of all this. He’s really one of the best artists in the world. I can’t wait to share this with everyone. This really is a beaut and we’re incredibly proud of it.”

Netflix recently greenlighted two series based on Millar’s stories, superhero epic Jupiter’s Legacy and American Jesus, a multi-lingual series that follows a 12-year-old boy who suddenly discovers he’s returned as Jesus Christ; and three films, Empress, Huck and Sharkey The Bounty Hunter.