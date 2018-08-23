Three new seasons of The Great British Baking Show are heading to the U.S. on Netflix.

The streaming network has acquired U.S. rights to three new and future seasons of the show — the ones without original stars Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins. Netflix said Thursday that it is the new home of first-run U.S. airings of the show, in the wake of its big U.K. switch from BBC to Channel 4.

Season 4-7 of The Great British Baking Show already stream on the service as Netflix collections 1-4. The entire latest season, which already aired in the UK as Season 8 there, will go live August 31.

All 10 episodes of Season 8, which aired last year in the UK, will launch August 31 on Netflix. Season 9 will premiere later this year, and Season 10 will debut in fall 2019. All will be billed as Netflix Originals stateside.

Netflix also will air two-episode holiday specials in the U.S. this year and in 2019 and 2020. The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings, which aired in 2012 during Season 3 of the UK series, also will be available on Netflix in the U.S. later this year.