Netflix has released the first two official photos of Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina in its new upcoming series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

In the first photo below, we see Shipka as Sabrina Spellman. The second is a scene from the dark Baptism of Sabrina with Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood; Shipka as Sabrina; Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman; Mirando Otto as Zelda Spellman; and Abigail Cowan, Adeline Rudolph and Tati Gabrielle as The Weird Sisters.

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA Netflix

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, the adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also serves as chief creative officer of Archie Comics, penned the script and executive produces alongside Riverdale collaborators Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland Krieger. The drama hails from Warner Bros Television-based Berlanti Productions.

Cast also includes Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Bronson Pinchot and Gavin Leatherwood.