Netflix is in production on its first Arabic Original Series: ‘supernatural teen soap’ Jinn.

Production is under way in Amman, Jordan, on the series which will explore “contemporary themes of Jinn mythology with a coming of age supernatural story about friendship, love and adventure.” In Middle Eastern folktales Jinns are supernatural creatures, spirits and demons.

Produced by Kabreet Productions, the show will be directed and executive produced by Mir-Jean Bou Chaaya (Very Big Shot) and executive produced by Elan and Rajeev Dassani (Seam), with Elan serving as head writer. Rajeev contributed to the writing alongside Amin Matalqa (Captain Abu Raed) from Jordan who is directing the last three episodes.

The six-episode series, whose cast will largely be made up of newcomers, is expected to launch in 2019.

Salma Malhas will star as Mira, a rebellious teen still devastated after the loss of her mother who learns to love again when she meets Keras, played by Hamza Abu Eqab, the Jinn who is tasked with guarding vigilante Jinns. Sultan Alkhalil will play Yassin, who struggles with a world that seems stacked against him and the show will follow his coming of age story sparked by his supernatural friendship with Vera, played by Aysha Shahalthough.

Executive producer and contributing writer Rajeev Dassani said, “Creating Netflix’s first Arabic Original, and one of the first teen-focused shows ever from the Arab world, has been an unforgettable experience. We’ve had so many local teens tell us they’ve never seen themselves accurately represented on screen, and it is both our pleasure and our responsibility to bring that to them and, in doing so, showcase all that the region has to offer.”