The Fosters actor Christopher Meyer and Jalyn Hall, who stars in CW’s new series All American, have been cast in the Netflix drama All Day and a Night, written and directed by Black Panther scribe Joe Robert Cole. The pic stars Moonlight breakout Ashton Sanders as Jah, a young man who committed a homicide and is facing just that. The drama is seen through his POV as he deals with the repercussions of his actions. Hall will play the younger version of Jah, and Meyer is Lamark, Jah’s best friend. Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force and Jared Ian Goldman are producing. Meyer is currently appearing on the fourth season of Showtime’s The Affair, while Hall can next be seen in Universal’s The House With a Clock in Its Walls. Meyer is repped by Pantheon, Stride Management, and attorney Chris Abramson. Hall is also repped by Pantheon as well as J Pervis Talent Agency, Margot Menzel, and attorney Chris Abramson.

Shutterstock

Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers) has joined the military drama Dead Water, along with Griff Furst (Banshee), Brianne Davis (Six) and Judd Nelson (Breakfast Club). The pic is being directed by former Marine and combat veteran Chris Helton and centers on a Special Forces Marine (Furst) who must risk his life to save his wife (Davis) and longtime friend (Van Dien) from a modern-day pirate (Nelson). Producers are Mark Andrews, Chris Helton and Ritchie G Piert Sr.

Philip Alan Photography

Trans actress Audrey Middleton (Big Brother) will make her film debut in Ava, a remake of the Israeli film Melting Away. Directed and written by Sam Wasserman, the pic focuses on Ava who, after eight years, returns home to her estranged family who has only ever known her as a boy named Adam. While carefully avoiding the rest of her family, Ava poses as her dying father’s private nurse, allowing them the freedom to start over… or so she hopes. The film is being produced by Yan Fisher-Romanovsky and Roger Corbi of FishCorb Films (Papillon) and Cameron Van Hoy (Tragedy Girls).