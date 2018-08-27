Netflix animated series Disenchantment, which premiered August 17, has drawn a decidedly young and male crowd, with aggregated viewing topping that of the streaming platform’s Lost in Space.

The viewing numbers (see full chart below) are from Nielsen’s SVOD Content Ratings tool, which captures only U.S. viewing.

Created by Matt Groening, of Simpsons–Futurama fame, Disenchanted riffs on fairy-tale conventions, portraying the goings-on in a medieval fantasy kingdom called Dreamland. The voice cast includes Abbi Jacobson, Nat Faxon and Eric Andre, all of whom appeared last month at a panel for the show during TCA summer press tour.

In the first three days it was on Netflix, the show’s first episode drew an average minute audience of 4.4 million, with 60% of them male. All 10 of its episodes gathered aggregated viewing of 6.6 million, better than the 6.4 million who tuned in for Lost in Space.

The viewership was decidedly young, with the show’s median age coming in at 29 (compared with 43 for Lost in Space or 30 for the second season of Stranger Things). Of the 4.4 million watching the pilot in its first three days, 3.2 million viewers (or 73%) were between the ages of 18 and 49. The full 10-episode season notched even higher 18-to-49 viewing, at 75%.

Critics have been lukewarm on Disenchantment, but the show’s strong pull with younger viewers will bolster its standing at Netflix, which has deepened its hold on teens and millennials in recent years. The only shows on the platform whose premiere-day audiences have been younger than Disenchantment‘s are 13 Reasons Why and Fuller House, though Nielsen notes that co-viewing with parents of the latter may skew the numbers.

Here is the full ratings chart from Nielsen: