Netflix said Monday that Chief Financial Officer David Wells plans to step down after helping the company choose his successor.

Wells joined Netflix in 2004 and has served as CFO since 2010. Wells says intends to stay until his successor takes the role to ensure a smooth transition. Netflix says the search will include both internal and external candidates.

“It’s been 14 wonderful years at Netflix, and I’m very proud of everything we’ve accomplished,” Wells said. “After discussing my desire to make a change with Reed, we agreed that with Netflix’s strong financial position and exciting growth plans, this is the right time for us to help identify the next financial leader for the company. Personally, I intend my next chapter to focus more on philanthropy and I like big challenges but I’m not sure yet what that looks like.”

“David has been a valuable partner to Netflix and to me. He skillfully managed our finances during a phase of dramatic growth that has allowed us to create and bring amazing entertainment to our members all over the world while also delivering outstanding returns to our investors,” said Reed Hastings, Netflix Chief Executive Officer. “I look forward to working with him during the transition as we identify a new CFO who will help us continue to pursue our ambitious goals.”

During his tenure at Netflix Wells has overseen a rise in content spending, with programming costs projected to reach $8.5 billion in 2018 (P&L). More recently he oversaw mega multi-year deals with TV content creators such as Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy.

Speaking at the Morgan Stanley media and telecom conference in San Francisco earlier this year, when asked about Murphy’s $300 million deal, Wells said,“These deals are going to be rarer than you might think. Not everybody gets one. You have to have that track record of being a prolific producer. Like Shonda Rhimes, we were pleased with the type of content he creates in terms of being popular globally, not just in the U.S. He creates a lot of customer joy, as we like to say.”

Prior to being named Netflix’s chief financial officer in 2010, Wells served in several roles, most recently as VP of financial planning and analysis. From July 2015 to July 2017, he was based in the Netherlands, charged with building up Netflix’s European operations.