Refresh for updates. An outpouring of fond remembrances is filling the online world as news of Neil Simon’s death spreads. Actors and others who worked with him saluted his career, and those who merely enjoyed his works also shared their thoughts on one of the world’s most popular playwrights.

Simon died last night in New York City at age 91 from pneumonia complications. He was the creator of Barefoot in the Park, The Odd Couple and countless other major plays, and was also a film screenwriter. His works won him a Pulitizer Prize and several Tony Awards.

Matthew Broderick, who starred in Simon’s “Eugene Trilogy” on Broadway issued a statement to Deadline on his passing. “It was my great good fortune that my very first Broadway play was written by Neil Simon. He also wrote my first film. I owe him a career. The theater has lost a brilliantly funny, unthinkably wonderful writer and even after all this time I feel I have lost a mentor, a father figure, a deep influence in my life and work. Love to Neil’s family and to all of us.”

Simon’s “Eugene Trilogy” followed the life of Eugene Jerome and his adolescence in New York City. It was partly based on Simon’s own life. The plays included Brighton Beach Memoirs, Biloxi Blues and Broadway Bound. Broderick starred in Brighton and Biloxi and reprised his role in the film version of the latter. Jonathan Silver starred in Broadway Bound on stage and in the film adaptation of Brighton while Corey Parker starred in the big-screen version of Broadway Bound.

Neil Simon – gone! A loss 4 the entire entertainment industry.

He could write a joke that would make you laugh, define the character, the situation, and even the world's problems. First time I met him he looked at me and said, "Where the hell did they find you?" What a gent. — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) August 26, 2018

To say that #NeilSimon was one of the primary influences on my life and career would be an understatement. His work, as both a participant and audience, has defined and shaped me on my own journies and carr@eer trajectory. RIP to another lost legend. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 26, 2018

There is no American comedy writer whose work isn’t influenced by the rhythm and music of Neil Simon’s words. With gratitude, Doc. — Bill Prady (@billprady) August 26, 2018

Neil Simon brought a unique eye for life to stage and screen. Through sharp characters and dialogue, he prodded us – in laughter and tears – to contend with the traits that make us human. Another voice who understood the power of art in our American story now belongs to eternity. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 26, 2018

“There’s no more money anyone can pay me that I need. There are no awards they can give me that I haven’t won. I have no reason to write another play except that I am alive and I like to do it”-Neil Simon #RIP GIANT of the American Theatre #ThanksForTheLaughs pic.twitter.com/NZIVGPLdst — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 26, 2018

The final curtain has fallen for one of the gods of Broadway. Multiple #TonyAwards-winning playwright, librettist, screenwriter, and hitmaker Neil Simon has died at 91. Rest in peace. The @nytimes obit: https://t.co/XVgPLlEq9K pic.twitter.com/pZTtzYg0dU — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) August 26, 2018