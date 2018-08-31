The lights on Broadway dimmed tonight for a minute as a tribute to playwright Neil Simon, who died Sunday at age 91.

Simon, the creator of Barefoot in the Park, The Odd Couple and so many other Broadway staples, was remembered earlier in the afternoon by a gathering of friends and family at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel. Attendees included Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick (who appeared in The Odd Couple), Christine Baranski, Sarah Jessica Parker, Marsha Mason, Stockard Channing and Elizabeth Ashley. Speakers included longtime Simon publicist Bill Evans and Simon daughters Ellen Simon and Nancy Simon.

After the service on the Upper East Side, the attendees went to Sardi’s, the eatery where tradition dictates you go to read the first reviews of your play.

The party was briefly interrupted at 6:30 p.m. ET, as guests went outside to see the theater district’s marquee lights going dark.