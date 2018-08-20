Grimm alum Reggie Lee has booked a major recurring role opposite Scott Bakula on the upcoming fifth season of CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans. Lee will play Assistant Special Agent in Charge Steven Thompson. Thompson will often butt heads with Pride (Bakula) as each have a very different process to approaching and prioritizing their workload. Created by Gary Glasberg, the NCIS spinoff centers around the local field office of NCIS that investigates criminal cases involving military personnel in The Big Easy. Lee, who was a series regular on NBC’s Grimm, will soon be seen in Randall Batinkoff’s Inside Game opposite Lindsey Morgan. Lee is represented by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and LINK Entertainment.

Samantha Sloyan (Grey’s Anatomy) is set for a recurring role opposite Michael Irby on the upcoming second season of SEAL Team. The military drama follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous missions that our country can ask of them. David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks and Jessica Paré star. Sloyan will play Victoria (fka Isabelle), wife of SEAL Team Commander Adam (Irby). Sloyan played Dr. Penelope Blake on the 12th season of Grey’s Anatomy. She also had a major arc on Scandal, along with guest roles on Criminal Minds, Hawaii Five-O, Rizzoli & Isles and Parks and Recreation, among others. She’ll next be seen on The Haunting of Hill House for Netflix. Sloyan is repped by SBD and Generate.