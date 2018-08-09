NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment has partnered with hip-hop artist Timbaland and rapper Princess Nokia for a new music video for its “Erase The Hate” social impact campaign. The launch of the campaign and the release of the video coincides with the one-year anniversary of the march in Charlottesville, Va.

The video amplifies the “Erase the Hate” mission to support and encourage a new generation taking action against hate, intolerance, and inequality. It features an original song produced by Timbaland with a lyrics and vocals from Princess Nokia.

The premiere of the music video (watch above) comes at an appropriate time ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Unite the Right march in Charlottesville where white supremacists and militias rallied on Aug. 11 and 12. They were met with counter-protestors and resulted in violence which led to the tragic death of Heather Heyer and the beating of DeAndre Harris.

The video will premiere with a roadblock airing across the networks of NBCU Cable Entertainment, which include USA Network, SYFY, Bravo, E!, Oxygen and Universal Kids, on Aug. 10 beginning at 8PM ET. It will continue to air in rotation throughout the weekend and will be viewable at EraseTheHate.org.

“Silence equals complicity. Hate and bias must be called out wherever and whenever we see it. We all have a part to play…fighting hate means using the positions and platforms we have to make the difference we can,” said Bonnie Hammer, Chairman of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment and founder of Erase The Hate. “I’m incredibly grateful to Timbaland and Princess Nokia for joining us to deliver Erase The Hate’s message of equality.”

“Music is the most powerful tool to cure any negativity in the world. Being a part of this campaign is perfect for me,” said Timbaland. Princess Nokia added, “I wanted to join this campaign more than anything…simply because I have always revolved my life, revolved my music and revolved my passion around dismantling hate.”

Talent across the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment are joining the “Erase The Hate” campaign via a manifesto video which will also air in rotation this weekend which will combat the second Unite the Right rally planned in Washington DC on Aug. 12. The video features messages from Bravo’s Andy Cohen and Padma Lakshmi, USA’s Gina Torres, Ryan Phillippe, Dulé Hill, Portia Doubleday, and The New Day (WWE), SYFY’s Christopher Meloni, E!’s Elizabeth Hurley and Zuri Hall, and Erase The Hate advisory council member Soledad O’Brien.