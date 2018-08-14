NBC has put in development a political murder mystery drama from The Art of More creator Chuck Rose, prolific TV director-producer Julie Anne Robinson and Universal TV, where both Rose and Robinson are under overall deals.

Rose will write the as-yet untitled project. In it, when a series of murders are predicted on a radical conspiracy blog, it puts the blogger in the crosshairs of an astute NSA agent. But when they find that they may be the next target, an unlikely alliance forms as the blogger and the NSA agent team up to discover the truth, pulling them into a larger mystery than either of them could have imagined.

NBC

Robinson executive produces via her CannyLads Productions alongside Rose. CannyLads’ head of development Kelly Pancho also is a producer.

Robinson has directed a slew of half-hour and hourlong network pilots that have gone to series, including The Middle, The Catch, How To Live with Your Parents and most recently NBC’s comedy I Feel Bad this past pilot season. She serves as an executive producer on I Feel Bad, which premieres Oct. 4, alongside writer Aseem Batra and Amy Poehler. She is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group and Sloane Offer.

Rose created Sony Crackle’s The Art of More. He previously developed thriller drama Heist for NBC during the 2015-16 season. He began his career as a playwright, penning such plays as Safe and Bedfellows. He is repped by WME, attorney Mark Temple, and Management 360.