Former Nashville executive producers Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin are returning to the music industry scene with a new drama series project. The duo has teamed with This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia and Craig Brewer, writer-director of music-themed series Empire and movie Hustle & Flow, for a one-hour series pitch that has landed at NBC with a script commitment plus penalty. The drama hails from Ventimiglia and Russ Cundiff’s DiVide Pictures and 20th Century Fox TV, where Lavender, Ulin and DiVide are under deals.

Written by Lavender and Ulin, the untitled project centers on gifted musician Madison, who fears her life in the music business is over after an epic breakdown on stage goes viral. With a new boldness she teams up with her musical prodigy sisters to form a band that might be more than what they bargained for. Thrust into a world that is far more cutthroat and challenging than they ever imagined, they try to balance their individual ambitions, dreams and secrets while trying to survive the roller coaster that is fame and success.

Lavender and Ulin executive produce with Ventimiglia and Cundiff via DiVide with Brewer, who also attached to direct.

Lavender and Ulin worked on soapy country music drama Nashville for its entire four-season run on ABC, rising to executive producers. Under their 20th TV deal, the duo also recently worked on Fox’s The Gifted.

Ventimiglia has earned two Emmy nominations for lead actor in a drama series for his portrayal of Jack on NBC/20th TV’s praised series This Is Us, which is going into its third season. He’s repped by WME, Management 360 and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

Brewer is co-executive producer on Fox’s Empire. In features, he most recently co-wrote the screenplay for The Legend of Tarzan, which has grossed more than $356 million worldwide.