NBA Players Back LeBron In Controversy Over Trump Tweet On Intelligence

President Donald Trump heads to a rally in Ohio today, a day after questioning Akron, Ohio hometown hero LeBron James’s intelligence in a tweet. A warm welcome may not be in the cards, if online reaction to his Twitter message is telling.

Thousands of Twitter users have responded for James after Trump’s Twitter slam. So far, James himself has not answered. But other NBA players have taken up the battle for him.

The incident started when Trump tweeted that “Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!”

Trump was responding to comments made by James in an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, in which he said that Trump was “using sports to kinda divide us.

“Sports has never been something that divides people,” James told Lemon. “It’s always been something that brings someone together.”

So far, stars Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns and Utah’s Donovan Mitchell have responded to Trump. On Trump’s behalf, Fox News commenter Britt Henry and British talk show host Piers Morgan have supported Trump.

I've been silent about ALL of the DUMB stuff this man has tweeted but THIS is attacking the NBA brotherhood and I'm not rollin'! What an embarrassment… https://t.co/zHjgokig8R — Anthony Tolliver (@ATolliver44) August 4, 2018

A sign of an insecure human being is one who attacks others to make themselves feel better… im just sad that young kids have to see stupid tweets like these and grow up thinking it’s okay… forget everything else Donald your setting a bad example for kids😑 our future 🤡 https://t.co/eg0MECg8xC — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 4, 2018