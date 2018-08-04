NBA Players Back LeBron In Controversy Over Trump Tweet On Intelligence

President Donald Trump heads to a rally in Ohio today, a day after questioning Akron, Ohio hometown hero LeBron James’s intelligence in a tweet. A warm welcome may not be in the cards, if online reaction to his Twitter message is telling.
Thousands of Twitter users have responded for James after Trump’s Twitter slam. So far, James himself has not answered. But other NBA players have taken up the battle for him.
The incident started when Trump tweeted that “Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!”
Trump was responding to comments made by James in an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, in which he said that Trump was “using sports to kinda divide us.
“Sports has never been something that divides people,” James told Lemon. “It’s always been something that brings someone together.”
So far, stars Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns and Utah’s Donovan Mitchell have responded to Trump. On Trump’s behalf, Fox News commenter Britt Henry and British talk show host Piers Morgan have supported Trump.