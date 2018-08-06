EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Natalia Reyes, the Colombian-born actress poised to make her breakout in the U.S. starring in the upcoming Tim Miller-directed and James Cameron-produced Terminator for Skydance and Paramount.

Kerry Brown

Reyes also stars in the Christina Gallego- and Ciro Guerra-directed Birds Of Passage, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year as an official Directors’ Fortnight selection. The Orchard acquired the film’s North American distribution rights.

Reyes continues to be represented by Vision Entertainment, Colombia-based MCL Talent, and Hansen Jacobson.