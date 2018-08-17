EXCLUSIVE: Alex Schack, who has spent the past seven years at Slate PR most recently as VP, is moving to Narrative as the entertainment public relations company continues to grow its staff. Schack’s roster of clients at Slate included Bryce Dallas Howard, Madeline Brewer, Katherine McNamara and Dove Cameron among many others, and all are expected to follow her, we hear.

Narrative was formed in December by Liz Mahoney, Megan Moss Pachon and Bryna Rifkin (from ID PR) and Heidi Lopata (42West). Based in New York and Los Angeles, their client list already includes the likes of actors Amy Adams, Josh Brolin, Marion Cotillard, Emilia Clarke, Chris Evans, Sasha Lane, Jennifer Lawrence, Ewan McGregor, Ruth Negga, Daisy Ridley, Margot Robbie, Gina Rodriguez, Sam Rockwell, Michael Shannon, Alicia Vikander, Rebel Wilson and Kate Winslet.

The also rep filmmakers Noah Baumbach, Joel and Ethan Coen, Greta Gerwig, Simon Kinberg, Brit Marling, David Mackenzie and Matt Reeves, along with Black Label Media among others.

“Alex is a tenacious and passionate publicist who has led creative and thoughtful campaigns,” the Narrative partners said. “We are excited to welcome her to Narrative.”