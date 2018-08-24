HBO’s My Dinner With Hervé , starring Peter Dinklage and Jamie Dornan, will debut Saturday, Oct. 20, HBO announced today, releasing a teaser as well.

The HBO Films production tells the true story of the unlikely friendship between struggling journalist Danny Tate (Dornan) and Fantasy Island actor Hervé Villechaize (Dinklage). Unfolding over one night in Los Angeles, their encounter will have life-changing consequences for both.

The film also stars Mireille Enos as Hervé’s longtime girlfriend, Kathy Self; Harriet Walter as Danny’s newspaper editor, Fiona Baskin; Oona Chaplin as Danny’s girlfriend, Katie Nielson; with David Strathairn as Villechaize’s longtime agent, Marty Rothstein; and Andy García as Ricardo Montalbán, Villechaize’s Fantasy Island co-star.

Director is Sacha Gervasi, with a screenplay by Gervasi and story by Gervasi & Sean Macaulay. Exec producers are Steven Zaillian, Richard Middleton, Ross Katz, Jessica de Rothschild, Sacha Gervasi and Peter Dinklage. Garrett Basch and David Ginsberg serve as co-executive producers.

My Dinner With Hervé premieres Saturday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m. (ET/PT) on HBO.

Watch the sneak peek above.