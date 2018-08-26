My Dad Wrote A Porno, the breakout British podcast, is finally set to be adapted for U.S. television with co-creator James Cooper revealing that a deal for the show is imminent.

The podcast sees Cooper, Jamie Morton and Alice Levine read extracts of a self-published porno written by Morton’s mild-mannered father. Having discovered his dad had written a series of “50 Colors of Grey”-style raunchy novels, under the pen name Rocky Flinstone, and the three of them read out excerpts of the adventures of saucy saucepan saleswoman Belinda Blumenthal, who takes on a new job and has a lot of sex along the way.

Cooper, speaking at the Edinburgh International Television Festival, said that its U.S. conversations, which began last year, have finally borne fruit. “We’re doing something for TV in the U.S.,” he said. Cooper revealed that it had previously attempted to a pilot based on the podcast, thought to be for a British broadcaster, however, it didn’t work at the time. It’s thought that a deal for the adaptation could be announced as early as Monday.

He didn’t reveal the network or whether the series was a straight scripted order, but admitted that they have considered musical and animated versions of My Dad Wrote A Porno.

The show was created in 2015 by Morton and Cooper, two young television executives, who have worked on series such as The Apprentice and The X Factor, and Alice Levine, one of the UK’s rising on-screen stars, who presents shows such as Big Brother’s Bit On The Side and her own MTV chat show as well as an award-winning Radio 1 show.

The trio have already taken the show out on the road, including U.S. dates. The podcast has attracted a number of A-list fans including Stars Wars’ Daisy Ridley, who joined them for an episode, as well as Elijah Wood, Silicon Valley’s Thomas Middleditch and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom. They also accidentally invited Masters of Sex and The Queen star Michael Sheen on stage during one show.

“I still can’t believe in a million years that I’m reading my dad’s porn with my two best friends to people around the world it’s the most surreal thing. We never really had particularly grand ambitions when we started, we just wanted to make a show to make us laugh and the way it’s grown and people have taken Belinda to their hearts is both terrifying and amazing,” Morton told Deadline earlier this year.