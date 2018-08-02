Musical.ly has reached its coda.

A year after the Chinese firm Bytedance acquired the video app musical.ly for a reported $1 billion, the company is merging it with another of its products, TikTok.

The new app will be named TikTok, signaling the end for the musical.ly brand with 100 million monthly active users.

“Combining musical.ly and TikTok is a natural fit given the shared mission of both experiences – to create a community where everyone can be a creator,” said Alex Zhu, co-founder of musical.ly and SVP of TikTok.

Users of both shortform video apps will be brought together onto a single platform, which keeps the TikTok name. It’ll boast a new user interface and enhanced video creation features.

Existing creators’ accounts will move automatically to the new TikTok app, where creators will keep all of their pre-existing content and fans while get the chance to reach a bigger, more diverse global audience that extends to about 120 million Chinese users.

TikTok confronts some major competition. Facebook launched a feature called Lip Sync Live last month, which lets users share their lip sync performances of such popular songs as Camila Cabello’s “Havana,” Drake’s “God’s Plan” or Ed Sheeran’s “Happier.”