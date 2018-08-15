Music Box Films has obtained the U.S. rights to Transit, a Christian Petzold directed feature which has its world premiere at this year’s Berlin Film Festival and will head to TIFF next month before it’s theatrical and home releases in 2019. Starring Franz Rogowsk and Paula Beer, the pic is based on Anna Seghers’ WWII novel of the same title. Set in Marseille just after Germany’s invasion, the story follows Georg (Rogowski), a German refugee who takes on the identity of a recently deceased author, Weidel, whose papers he was carrying as he fled Paris. The deal was negotiated by Music Box Films’ William Schopf and Match Factory’s Thania Dimitrakopoulou.

Grasshopper Film has picked up the rights to Independent Spirit Award-nominated documentary film, Distant Constellation, which will bow at the Metrograph in New York City on November 2 before its digital release early 2019. Directed by Boston native Shevaun Mizrahi, the pic centers on the residents of a Turkish retirement home comprised of pranksters, historians, artists and would-be Casanovas. Producers are Shelly Grizim and Deniz Buga. Distant Constellation is Mizrahi’s first feature. Previously, she served as an assistant to Carol and Wonderstruck cinematographer Ed Lachman. The deal was negotiated by Ryan Krivoshey of Grasshopper Film, with Riel Roch-Decter of Memory on behalf of the filmmakers.