CBS and Murphy Brown have sent out a first-look video of Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, Grant Shaud and the rest of the returning gang sitting down for their first table read in 20 years.

The table read, held in New York on Tuesday, July 24, was also the first time the entire cast saw the recreated sets. The emotional reunion seems to get the best of Ford, especially, who greets Bergen with a big, tearful hug. Also on set was series creator Diane English.

Take a look at the clip below.

We don’t actually get to see or hear the table read itself, but there’s a lot of whooping and clapping at the end of the clip, so it certainly seems like Bergen & Co. were happy with the results.

The first-look video was sent out as CBS has its day at TCA.

Here’s the official summing up of the back-in-action comedy: The eponymous broadcast news legend and her biting take on current events are now in a world of 24-hour cable, social media, “fake news” and a vastly different political climate. Amid a divided nation, chaotic national discourse and rampant attacks on the press, Murphy decides to return to the airwaves and recruits her FYI team: lifestyle reporter Corky Sherwood, investigative journalist Frank Fontana, and her former wunderkind news producer Miles Silverberg. Joining them is social media director Pat Patel, who is tasked with bringing Murphy and the team into the 21st century. Murphy’s millennial son, Avery, shares his mother’s competitive spirit and quick wit, and is following in her journalistic footsteps – perhaps too closely. The team still lets off steam at Phil’s Bar, now run by his sister, Phyllis. Now back in the game, Murphy is determined to draw the line between good television and honest reporting, proving that the world needs Murphy Brown now more than ever.

The revival stars Bergen, Ford, Shaud, Joe Regalbuto, Jake McDorman, Nik Dodani and Tyne Daly. Diane English and Candice Bergen are the executive producers for Bend in the Road Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Murphy Brown returns Thursday, Sept. 27 on CBS.

Here’s the clip: