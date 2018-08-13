Rosalind Chao (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Cheng Pei-Pei (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) and Nelson Lee have joined the cast of Disney’s Mulan, the latest live-action remake of the studio’s animated classics. Production is now underway on the Niki Caro-directed pic with locations in New Zealand and China.

The studio also offered up a fresh pick of newcomer Yifei Liu as Mulan (check it out above) in the story of a fearless young woman who masquerades as a man to fight Northern Invaders attacking China. Disney released the animated movie based on the Chinese folktale in 1998.

The live-action pic has a March 27, 2020 release date.

The film also stars The Meg‘s Yoson An as Mulan’s warrior love interest Chen, along with Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ron Yuan, Tzi Ma, Chum Ehelepola, Gong Li and Jet Li. The adapted screenplay is from Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek. It tells the story of Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior who is spirited, determined and quick on her feet. When the Emperor issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, she steps in to take the place of her ailing father as Hua Jun, becoming one of China’s greatest warriors.

Disney recently wrapped shooting another animated-to-live-action pic, the sequel to Maleficent starring Angelina Jolie. That pic has a May 29, 2020 release date.