Wearing a “F*** The Wall” T-shirt and flanked by dozens of immigrant children and immigrant rights activists, rapper Logic delivered a strong message to protest the Trump administrations’s border separation policy in his performance at last night’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Logic, along with One Republic’s Ryan Tedder, were accompanied by members of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, United We Dream and Make the Road New York and their children, who wore shirts that read, “We are all human beings” during the performance of Logic’s single “One Day.” During the performance, the children and their parents were separated, but reunited by the song’s end, each holding a candle.

This isn’t the first time Logic has used his platform to raise awareness to an important issue. Last year at the VMAs and at the 2018 Grammy Awards, Logic performed his song “1-800-273-8255”, the number to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, in which suicide attempt survivors, wearing T-shirts with the number and the message: “You are not alone.” joined him on onstage with fellow performers Alessia Cara and Khalid.

You can watch Logic’s performance above.