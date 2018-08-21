Moon Men (are is it Moon Persons?) were handed out at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards with Camila Cabello winning not one, but two trophies for Artist of the Year and Video of the Year.

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Other winners of the evening included Post Malone’s “Rockstar” taking the trophy for Song of the Year and Cardi B nabbing Best New Artist. Atlanta star and creator Donald Glover’s music video for “The Is America” snagged Best Video With a Message, Best Choreography, and Best Direction. Hiro Murai, who helmed the video, is a director and EP of the surreal Emmy-winning FX comedy.

Cardi B kicked off the ceremony by cradling the VMAs signature Moon Man trophy as if it were her child which led to a wet T shirt performance from Shawn Mendes and Nicki Minaj who delivered a royal performance to go in line with her album Queen. In an attempt to bridge generations, Post Malone ended the telecast with a performance with the legendary Aerosmith.

Jennifer Lopez was honored with the Video Vanguard Award and delivered a J. Lo-brand performance of current and past hits (it seemed like she sang all of her songs since On the 6) to remind us that she’s still Jenny from the Block.

Madonna, who recently celebrated her 60th birthday, made an appearance to not only present the award for Video of the Year but to pay homage to Aretha Franklin. She spared us from singing a song by the Queen of Soul, but instead, shared a story of her early days as a struggling singer and dancer on how she was inspired by Franklin and how she “belted” out “Natural Woman” at an audition. She said the point of her story was that her career wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t “for our ‘Lady of Soul’.” “Thank you for empowering all of us,” she added. “Long live the queen.”

On the film and TV side of things, Night School stars Tiffany Haddish & Kevin Hart, Crazy Rich Asians star Ken Jeong, Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown, Amandla Stenberg from the forthcoming The Hate U Give, and Anna Kendrick & Blake Lively from A Simple Favor stopped by the VMAs to partake in the festivities.

Read the full list of winners below.

Video of the Year

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

Best Video With a Message

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Best Collaboration

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”



Best New Artist

Cardi B

Artist of the Year

Camila Cabello

Best Rock Video

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”

Best Dance Video

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”



Best Latin Video

J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente”

Song of the Year

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “Rockstar”



Best Direction

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”, Directed by Hiro Murai

Best Art Direction

The Carters – “APES**T”, Art Direction by Jan Houlevigue



Best Visual Effects

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”, Visual Effects by Loris Paillier for BUF Paris

Best Editing

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon”, Editing by Taylor Ward



Best Cinematography

The Carters – “APES**T”, Cinematography by Benoit Debie

Best Choreography

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”, Choreography by Sherrie Silver

Best Pop Video

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left To Cry”

Best Hip Hop Video

Nicki Minaj – “Chun Li”

Push Artist of the Year

Hayley Kiyoko

Song of Summer

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – “I Like It”