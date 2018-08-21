HBO has given a series order to its comedy pilot Mrs. Fletcher, starring Kathryn Hahn and directed and executive produced by Nicole Holofcener.

Mrs. Fletcher, based on The Leftovers author Tom Perrotta’s bestselling novel, marks the third consecutive HBO pilot to get a series pickup in the past month, joining dramas Euphoria, starring Zendaya, and Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen.

Courtesy of HBO

Perrotta, who co-created with Lindelof the HBO series The Leftovers inspired by his book, wrote the Mrs. Fletcher adaptation and executive produces.

Jackson White plays the co-lead opposite Hahn; Casey Wilson, Owen Teague and Jen Richards co-star.

Mrs. Fletcher is a dual coming-of-age story, exploring the impact of Internet porn and social media on the lives of an empty-nest mother (Hahn) and her college freshman son (White).

Jessi Klein and Sarah Condon executive produce with Holofcener and Perrotta.

Simon & Schuster

Perrotta’s Mrs. Fletcher book was published in August 2017 by Simon & Schuster.

On the comedy side, HBO also has Armando Iannucci’s space comedy pilot Avenue 5, Danny McBride’s pilot The Righteous Gemstones and Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner’s straight-to-series Camping starring Jennifer Garner.

