Fox Stage Productions and producer Kevin McCollum have announced the creative team for Mrs. Doubtfire, which is headed by director Jerry Zaks, a four-time Tony Award winner.

John O’Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick, Tony nominees for their work on Something Rotten!, will write the book and Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick will handle music and lyrics.

Additional creative team members, including the cast, will be announced “at a later date,” a press release said. A production schedule has also not been finalized.

The show has been in the early stages and in recent years some of the principals indicated it could have been on the verge of falling apart. But progress has also been made since then, and Broadway has seen a series of film adaptations reach the boards as backers seek pre-sold properties. A Band’s Visit, based on an Israeli film, won Best Musical at the Tony Awards in June.

In a joint statement, McCollum and Bob Cohen of Fox Stage Productions said, “Mrs. Doubtfire is such a beloved story, both laugh-out-loud hilarious and extremely moving. Getting this team together and crafting Mrs. Doubtfire for the stage has been pure joy. We can’t wait to get into production.”

The show is based on the 1993 Fox blockbuster and its best-selling source novel, Alias Madame Doubtfire by Anne Fine. It depicts the extreme efforts of a struggling actor (played on screen by Robin Williams) who is vying for time with his children after he loses custody in a bitter divorce. He disguises himself as a matronly British woman and takes a job as their nanny, in his ex-wife’s home.

In addition to racking up $441 million in worldwide box office, the film won a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Williams won a Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy.

Zaks directed the long-running current production of Hello, Dolly! and the recent Broadway adaptation of Robert De Niro’s film, A Bronx Tale.