The end is in sight for USA Network’s critically praised Mr. Robot. The drama series, from creator Sam Esmail and Universal Cable Prods., will wrap after its upcoming fourth season in 2019, Deadline has confirmed.

After a white-hot debut that catapulted the show into the cultural zeitgeist and earned it a slew of awards, Mr. Robot lost steam in Season 2 and has not been able to regain its ratings and critical success since. Still, it remained one of USA’s stronger performers in the younger demos.

Season 1 of Mr. Robot earned two Golden Globes, for best drama series and co-star Christian Slater, and an Emmy for star Rami Malek.

Mr. Robot, which has an SVOD deal with Amazon, follows Elliot Alderson (Malek), a cyber-security engineer who becomes involved in the underground hacker group fsociety, after being recruited by its leader (Slater).

The series co-stars Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin, Martin Wallström, Grace Gummer, Michael Cristofer and Stephanie Corneliussen.

Under his overall deal at UCP, Esmail has been working on the upcoming Amazon series Homecoming starring Julia Roberts, and also has several other projects in the works, including the long-gestating Metropolis reboot.

Mr. Robot, from UCP and Anonymous Content, is executive produced by Esmail, Steve Golin and Chad Hamilton.

This is the latest series to face an end at USA this year. The cable network has been overhauling its slate, canceling Damnation, Falling Water, Colony and, most recently, Shooter in the past eight months.